Quarry LP Invests $147,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Quarry LP purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.0% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 61,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 440.2% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,363,085.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $493.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $461.86. The company has a market cap of $459.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $501.80.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.70.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

