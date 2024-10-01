VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $6,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $245.45 on Tuesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $136.10 and a 1 year high of $283.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.21.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

