B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.0% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 275.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 84,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,465,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $280.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 529.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.86 and a 12 month high of $398.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total value of $3,325,119.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,216,825.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,962 shares of company stock worth $28,774,798 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.