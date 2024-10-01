PVG Asset Management Corp Buys Shares of 55,037 Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT)

PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Red Cat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Red Cat in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

RCAT opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $188.68 million and a P/E ratio of -4.88. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.48.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 162.50% and a negative return on equity of 66.19%. The business had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

