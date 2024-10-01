PVG Asset Management Corp Invests $212,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,056 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of HP by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 377.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.28. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer maker to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

