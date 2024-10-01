PVG Asset Management Corp Makes New $266,000 Investment in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. RTX accounts for approximately 1.1% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in RTX by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 98,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 360,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,293,000 after buying an additional 23,662 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $121.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.91 and its 200-day moving average is $107.74. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $123.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Melius Research upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

