118,603 Shares in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Bought by PVG Asset Management Corp

PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 118,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,000. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 makes up approximately 10.8% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. PVG Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.58% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 64.7% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDS opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $40.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.93.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.