Cetera Investment Advisers Has $74.43 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 451,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,092 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $74,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,902,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in PepsiCo by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,258,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,731,000 after purchasing an additional 205,682 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 171,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,121,000 after buying an additional 22,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.20.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $170.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $233.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.82 and its 200 day moving average is $172.12.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

