SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Stake Boosted by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 49,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XHB stock opened at $124.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $69.32 and a 1 year high of $125.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.73.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

