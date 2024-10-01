Stonepine Capital Management LLC Sells 25,903 Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 358,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,903 shares during the period. Exagen accounts for 0.6% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exagen were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Exagen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,504,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XGN opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. Exagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $53.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Exagen ( NASDAQ:XGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 78.90% and a negative net margin of 30.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exagen Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

