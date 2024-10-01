Creative Planning Purchases 2,548 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Creative Planning increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $21,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.88.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,890 shares of company stock valued at $36,572,057. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv stock opened at $179.65 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $179.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

