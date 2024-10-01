SPC Financial Inc. Sells 2,059 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises about 1.8% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $19,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 262.6% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $91.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.63 and a 12-month high of $93.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.00.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.