iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 184,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,043 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $9,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7,871.4% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,208 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 474.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 955,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,305,000 after acquiring an additional 789,016 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,686,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,095,000 after acquiring an additional 621,738 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 687.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 634,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 554,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,067,000 after purchasing an additional 415,559 shares during the period.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.57. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.