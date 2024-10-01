SPC Financial Inc. Sells 3,054 Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

SPC Financial Inc. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF makes up 1.9% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $20,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 173,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 134,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 64,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 55,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 12,119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 53,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 53,325 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

IAK stock opened at $129.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $716.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.83. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

