SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 2,209 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $23,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Schoolcraft Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $107.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $111.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.00.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.