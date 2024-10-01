SPC Financial Inc. Sells 333 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

SPC Financial Inc. cut its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for 2.7% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $28,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 7,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 712.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $230.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $144.40 and a 1-year high of $267.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

