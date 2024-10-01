SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 8,765 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 784,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 3.2% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $35,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JMBS. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 65,119 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 537.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 40,842 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 100,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 55,676 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,924,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMBS opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $47.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.13.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1966 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

