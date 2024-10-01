Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,997 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $6,158,000. CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,822,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $220.89 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.89.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

