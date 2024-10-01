Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.32% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWI. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the second quarter worth about $160,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

iShares MSCI Italy ETF stock opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $441.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.46. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $39.63.

About iShares MSCI Italy ETF

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

