Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 18,459 BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth $1,127,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 594,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,734,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in BioNTech by 283.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 461,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,103,000 after buying an additional 341,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BNTX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on BioNTech from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.15.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $118.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.61. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $76.53 and a 52-week high of $131.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.54. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 237.54 and a beta of 0.23.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.34). The business had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.98 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

