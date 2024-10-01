7,998 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Acquired by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.7% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $25,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Argus initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.48.

GE Vernova Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of GEV opened at $254.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.10. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $258.64.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

