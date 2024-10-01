TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TC Bancshares were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in TC Bancshares by 7.7% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 33,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 23.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ TCBC opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TC Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $16.83.

TC Bancshares Company Profile

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

