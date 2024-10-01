Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,333 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 0.7% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $19,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $569.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $553.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $544.49. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $574.28.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.