Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,600 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 39.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,709 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,892,000 after purchasing an additional 723,549 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,686,000 after acquiring an additional 462,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,195,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922 over the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock opened at $257.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.12.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

