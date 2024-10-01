pzETH Price Tops $2,979.70 on Major Exchanges (PZETH)

pzETH (PZETH) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One pzETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,979.70 or 0.04811505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, pzETH has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. pzETH has a total market capitalization of $50.26 million and approximately $80,673.98 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get pzETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.00260930 BTC.

pzETH Profile

pzETH launched on June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 44,917 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol. pzETH’s official website is www.renzoprotocol.com.

pzETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 44,804.30909342. The last known price of pzETH is 3,089.15841394 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $97,440.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pzETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pzETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pzETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pzETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.