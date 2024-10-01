Holo Trading Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (HOT)

Holo (HOT) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last week, Holo has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Holo token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Holo has a market capitalization of $283.74 million and $11.34 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000076 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.00260930 BTC.
About Holo
Holo’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,859,528,163 tokens. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Holo is holochain.org. The Reddit community for Holo is https://reddit.com/r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o.
Buying and Selling Holo
