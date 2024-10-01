HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Short Interest Update

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,480,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the August 31st total of 9,470,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.65. 999,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.62. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $43.88 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.12.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on DINO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.73.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

