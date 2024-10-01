Oasis Network (ROSE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $511.06 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0723 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $511.06 million and approximately $39.27 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,515.89 or 0.04032189 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00042397 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00007921 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011366 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00013567 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.07896697 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $29,453,246.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

