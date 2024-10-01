Popcat (SOL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $209.50 Million (POPCAT)

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Popcat (SOL) has a total market cap of $988.96 million and $209.50 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Popcat (SOL) token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Popcat (SOL) has traded up 11.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.00260930 BTC.

About Popcat (SOL)

Popcat (SOL)’s launch date was December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,973,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana. Popcat (SOL)’s official website is www.popcatsolana.xyz.

Popcat (SOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,973,220.96 with 979,973,184.6 in circulation. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 1.01807952 USD and is up 2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 232 active market(s) with $146,091,480.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcat (SOL) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Popcat (SOL) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Popcat (SOL) using one of the exchanges listed above.

