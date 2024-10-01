Wrapped eETH (WEETH) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14.23 Million

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 1st. Wrapped eETH has a market capitalization of $6.14 million and approximately $14.23 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped eETH token can currently be purchased for $2,671.73 or 0.04281955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped eETH has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped eETH

Wrapped eETH’s genesis date was November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,581,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. The official website for Wrapped eETH is www.ether.fi.

Buying and Selling Wrapped eETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,583,201.12579949. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 2,752.13407238 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $6,239,862.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped eETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped eETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

