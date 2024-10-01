Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) is Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Warrior Met Coal makes up approximately 3.9% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Warrior Met Coal worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:HCC opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.09. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $75.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $396.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,587,447.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Warrior Met Coal news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at $25,587,447.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,550.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HCC shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

