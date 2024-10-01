Ted Buchan & Co Makes New $215,000 Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Ted Buchan & Co bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 314,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $117.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.60.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNI. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $119.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.76.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

