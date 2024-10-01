Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Invests $240,000 in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ted Buchan & Co bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at $337,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 43.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 104.6% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 131.7% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 39,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 22,436 shares during the period. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth about $397,000. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

BTI stock opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $39.54. The company has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.