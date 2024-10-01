Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Free Report) by 165.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,912 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp comprises approximately 2.5% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned 3.54% of Catalyst Bancorp worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in Catalyst Bancorp by 255.8% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 27,321 shares during the period. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Catalyst Bancorp stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.68 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64. Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

Catalyst Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CLST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 5.35%.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

