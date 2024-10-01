Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Acquired by Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada makes up about 3.4% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 95,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FNV shares. TD Cowen upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Shares of FNV opened at $124.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.14. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $102.29 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.90, a PEG ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 51.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -57.83%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

