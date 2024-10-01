Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Takes $521,000 Position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 65,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust comprises about 0.7% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CXH. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 389,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 86,927 shares during the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CXH opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $8.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.0265 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This is a boost from MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

