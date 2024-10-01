Ted Buchan & Co Takes $1.03 Million Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Ted Buchan & Co bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $283.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $262.18 and a twelve month high of $354.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.77.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

