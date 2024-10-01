Ted Buchan & Co Makes New $337,000 Investment in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Ted Buchan & Co acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BTI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,007,000 after acquiring an additional 37,359 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 473.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in British American Tobacco by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,316,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,625,000 after buying an additional 4,259,548 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.86. The company has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.52.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

