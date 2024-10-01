Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 99,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 269,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,637 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $131.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $90.71 and a 1-year high of $133.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2513 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

