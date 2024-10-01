Ted Buchan & Co Takes $354,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Ted Buchan & Co acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,512 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.2 %

D.R. Horton stock opened at $190.77 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.01.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on D.R. Horton

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.