Ted Buchan & Co Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ted Buchan & Co acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 0.9% of Ted Buchan & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $179.16 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $179.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.16 and its 200 day moving average is $167.62. The company has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

