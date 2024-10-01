Advisory Alpha LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 72.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116,544 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. ROI Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at $2,655,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Up 0.5 %

FDL stock opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $42.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.05.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

