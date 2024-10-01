Ted Buchan & Co Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ted Buchan & Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Ted Buchan & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $97.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.17.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

