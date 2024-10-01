Ted Buchan & Co Invests $8.86 Million in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Ted Buchan & Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 95,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,857,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises 4.8% of Ted Buchan & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $98.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

