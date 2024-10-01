Advisory Alpha LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 56.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,015 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 214,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 92,130 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 530,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,451,000 after buying an additional 136,167 shares during the period.

Shares of DFSV stock opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.48. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $32.29.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

