Ted Buchan & Co Invests $1.74 Million in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ted Buchan & Co purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000. Progressive makes up 0.9% of Ted Buchan & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 119.6% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in Progressive by 126.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $253.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $137.59 and a 12 month high of $260.46.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $367.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Progressive from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PGR

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $549,970.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,038.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $775,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $549,970.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,038.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,512 shares of company stock valued at $33,912,874. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.