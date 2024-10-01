Advisory Alpha LLC Trims Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,428 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 3.9% during the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 33.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter worth approximately $357,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of PNOV opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.48 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.16.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

