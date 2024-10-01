Advisory Alpha LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 75.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,045 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.71. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $59.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1912 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

