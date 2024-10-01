Advisory Alpha LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,526,000 after acquiring an additional 46,856 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,087,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter.

iShares CMBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CMBS opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. iShares CMBS ETF has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.18.

About iShares CMBS ETF

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

