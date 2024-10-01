Advisory Alpha LLC Decreases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,992 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PJUL. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of PJUL stock opened at $40.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $805.55 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average of $38.75.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.